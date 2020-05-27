Elementary staff to hold parade
May 27, 2020
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
In an effort to bring some normal closure to the end of the RTR Elementary school year, the staff in Ruthton have scheduled a parade on Thursday, May 28. In a message to the families, the school staff said that they were missing the “see you laters” that typically happen in the last week of school.
“While we can’t wait to see everyone’s smiling faces, we do need to remind everyone to abide by social distancing guidelines,” the message said. “Please do not congregate together in groups larger than 10 and if possible, please watch the parade from inside a vehicle.”
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under School |
