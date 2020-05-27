Somber and safe Memorial Day



On May 25, Tyler Legion A.C. Hansen Post 185 held a private Memorial Day Service due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Post 185 Commander Duane Blake and Post Sergeant-at-Arms Kenton Stanek conducted the service. Heather Gordon played “Taps.” Pam Blake took pictures.



During the Roll Call/Bell Toll portion of the service, the following names of veterans who had passed away since last year’s service were read: George Dubbeldee, Jim Jensen, Louvaine “Sonny” Johnson, and Allan L. Hansen, the nephew of the post’s namesake, A.C. Hansen.



To conclude the 2020 Memorial Day Service, a memorial wreath was placed at the base of the Legion Hall flagpole and “Taps” was played.