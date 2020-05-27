Tyler woman survives bout with COVID-19
May 27, 2020
By Jenny Kirk
Reprinted from the
Balaton Press-Tribune
COVID-19 was no match for Beverly Hess.
Hess, who is in her 70s, was the first area resident to test positive for COVID-19, which is the disease caused by the new coronavirus. Fortunately, she is also the area’s first individual to recover from it.
“I feel wonderful now,” Hess said. “I’m just very blessed I came through everything. I still believe it was because of the people and their prayers.”
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
