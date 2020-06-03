Council hires new city employee



Mayor Joan Jagt

By Mark Wilmes

At the recommendation of the personnel committee, the Tyler City Council hired a new line­man for the city maintenance crew, beginning June 15. Mayor Joan Jagt announced the hiring at Monday’s regular meeting.

“His name is Taylor Varpness,” Jagt revealed. “He is in charge of the Truman utilities depart­ment. He is a lineman, he has wa­ter training and he has electric training. He does not have gas training. Other than that he has run every kind of equipment. He lives in Garvin and has been driv­ing back and forth to Truman. He will eventually be moving to this area. He would like to be in the country because he likes to work on old cars. He has four kids and is excited about having a new school here.”

