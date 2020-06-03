Drake resigns from Lake Benton School after on staff 11 years



Amanda Drake

By Shelly Finzen

Amanda Drake, a native of Tyler, joined the Lake Benton Elementary teach­ing staff 11 years ago as a preschool teacher. Last month, Drake submitted her resignation, which was accepted by the school board at the May 20 meet­ing. This fall, she will be teaching kindergarten for RTR in Ruthton.

