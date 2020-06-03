Fair canceled
June 3, 2020
Fun 4-H games at the 2019 Lincoln County Fair.
By Mark Wilmes
Another painful decision, another canceled event, as last week the Lincoln County Fair Board voted to cancel this year’s free fair event. Fair board member Curt Madsen of Tyler said the board held off as long as they could but too many factors piled up to be able to follow through with the 2020 event.
“Everybody wanted to have a fair but our hands were really tied,” Madsen said…
"Everybody wanted to have a fair but our hands were really tied," Madsen said…
