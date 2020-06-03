Fair canceled



Fun 4-H games at the 2019 Lincoln County Fair.

By Mark Wilmes

Another painful decision, an­other canceled event, as last week the Lincoln County Fair Board voted to cancel this year’s free fair event. Fair board mem­ber Curt Madsen of Tyler said the board held off as long as they could but too many factors piled up to be able to follow through with the 2020 event.

“Everybody wanted to have a fair but our hands were really tied,” Madsen said…

