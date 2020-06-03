Former Tyler family navigates through pandemic in Japan



Paul, Leah, Ryelle (age nine), Jasper (age seven white shirt and longer hair), Zander (age five) and Wren (age two) Tuszynski are pictured in their backyard in Hayama, Japan, about a 20-minute drive from Yokosuka Naval Base.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Leah and Paul Tuszynski re­located to Japan a little over a year ago. Paul, a former RTR art teacher, took a teaching job on a naval base in Japan and the Tuszynskis started a new life with their children, Ryelle, Jasper, Zander and Wren. Not unlike people in the rest of the world, the Tuszynskis have found their life’s path altered by COVID-19. Leah said that when the virus first appeared, the family was quite concerned over it popping up in Japan.

