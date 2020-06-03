Jeffrey Thomsen
Jeffrey L. “Bodine” Thomsen, age 61 of Tyler, passed away Friday, May 29 at his home. Arrangements are pending through the Hartquist Funeral Home –Tyler Chapel. A private family gathering will be held to honor Jeff’s life.
Jeff was born on May 1, 1959 to Lowell and Darlene (Nielsen) Thomsen at the Tyler Hospital. He was baptized and confirmed at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler and attended Tyler Public School. He worked at a wide variety of jobs through the years. He especially enjoyed driving over-the-road semi. Jeff valued his friends and time spent with them.
Jeff is survived by his son Chad Thomsen and granddaughters Avery and Arya of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He is also survived by his father Lowell (Doris) Thomsen of Tyler; four siblings— Kathy (Mark) Wilmes of Tyler, Joan (Rick) Jensen of New Ulm, brother Mike (Jennifer) Thomsen of Lynd, and Karen Toft of Mankato; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Darlene.
A celebration of Jeff’s life will be planned in the future for Jeff’s friends and extended family to attend.
