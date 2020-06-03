Jeffrey Thomsen

May 1, 1959 – May 29, 2020

Jeffrey L. “Bodine” Thom­sen, age 61 of Tyler, passed away Friday, May 29 at his home. Arrangements are pending through the Hartquist Funeral Home –Tyler Chapel. A private family gathering will be held to honor Jeff’s life.

Jeff was born on May 1, 1959 to Lowell and Dar­lene (Nielsen) Thomsen at the Tyler Hospital. He was baptized and confirmed at Danebod Lutheran Church in Tyler and attended Tyler Public School. He worked at a wide variety of jobs through the years. He espe­cially enjoyed driving over-the-road semi. Jeff valued his friends and time spent with them.

Jeff is survived by his son Chad Thomsen and grand­daughters Avery and Arya of Sioux Falls, South Da­kota. He is also survived by his father Lowell (Do­ris) Thomsen of Tyler; four siblings— Kathy (Mark) Wilmes of Tyler, Joan (Rick) Jensen of New Ulm, brother Mike (Jennifer) Thomsen of Lynd, and Karen Toft of Mankato; and many nieces and nephews. He was pre­ceded in death by his moth­er Darlene.

A celebration of Jeff’s life will be planned in the fu­ture for Jeff’s friends and extended family to attend.