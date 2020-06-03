Reopening Minnesota: Guidelines for local businesses

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



After nearly three months of being closed by a number of COVID-19-related executive orders from Governor Walz, Minnesota businesses are reopening. In order to keep people safe and curb the spread of COVID-19, guidelines for the different industries have been released for implementation.

General guidelines, regardless of the industry, are as follows: Workers who are sick or displaying symptoms of COVID-19 must not report to work. All employees must continue social distancing, remain at least six feet apart, in the workplace. Workers should continue to follow handwashing and PPE (personal protective equipment) practices within the workplace…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.