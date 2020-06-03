Seniors left without final speech meets, plays

By Mark Wilmes

Among the many disap­pointments involved in the collateral damage from the pandemic is depriving the 2020 seniors of their final season participating in speech and the spring play. We reached out to seniors on their feelings about missing out on their spring activities:

Alex Duus — Speech and Drama

“I have been involved in the RTR Spring Play for all of my high school years,” Alex told us. “The spring play has always been a highlight of my year. Ev­ery year I get the chance to go onto the Opera House stage and act in a full length play or musical with my friends…

