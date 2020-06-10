Arco Sportmen’s Club releases 917 pheasants in Lincoln County

Others release birds on private property in Lyon County near Marshall and Cottonwood

By Brent Beck

Ivanhoe Times

For the fourth consecu­tive year the Arco Sports­men’s Club released ring­neck pheasants in Lincoln County on May 18.

Bill Glenzer and his son William Glenzer arrived at one of Brooks Bennett’s properties, a farmsite west of Arco, with 917 pheas­ants in crates in the back of one of Bill Glenzer’s farm trucks. The pheas­ants are from Fordham Pheasants of the Fordham Hutterite Colony near Car­penter, South Dakota. The pheasants were transport­ed on the back of the truck in 131 crates, with seven birds in each crate.

