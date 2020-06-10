Arco Sportmen’s Club releases 917 pheasants in Lincoln County
June 10, 2020
Others release birds on private property in Lyon County near Marshall and Cottonwood
By Brent Beck
Ivanhoe Times
For the fourth consecutive year the Arco Sportsmen’s Club released ringneck pheasants in Lincoln County on May 18.
Bill Glenzer and his son William Glenzer arrived at one of Brooks Bennett’s properties, a farmsite west of Arco, with 917 pheasants in crates in the back of one of Bill Glenzer’s farm trucks. The pheasants are from Fordham Pheasants of the Fordham Hutterite Colony near Carpenter, South Dakota. The pheasants were transported on the back of the truck in 131 crates, with seven birds in each crate.
