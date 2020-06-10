Bette Ramert

Feb. 5, 1934 – June 3, 2020

Bette M. Ramert, age 86 of Tyler, and formerly Lake Benton, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 3 at Sun­rise Manor in Tyler. Visita­tion will be held Thursday, June 11, 9-10:30 a.m. at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at church. Interment will be at St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery in Lake Benton.

Bette Marlene Ramert was born Feb. 5, 1934 to Chris and Crystal (Lund) Cornelson in Lake Ben­ton. She was baptized at the Presbyterian Church in LeMars, Iowa. She grew up on a farm near Lake Benton and at age 11, the family moved to Tyler. She graduated from Tyler High School in 1951. She was united in marriage to Gary Lehmann on Dec. 24, 1951 at the Lake Benton United Methodist Church Par­sonage. Their union was blessed with three daugh­ters—Dyann, Renae and Donna. The couple lived in Tyler until 1953 when they moved to Detroit Lakes. In 1957, Bette returned to Tyler and was employed at Swift Company in Mar­shall, Sid and Min’s Café in Pipestone, and the Chat N’ Chew in Tyler. In 1964, she met Dwayne Ramert in Pip­estone and they were mar­ried on March 29, 1965. In 1967, the couple moved to LeMars, Iowa and Bette worked as a bookkeeper at Don’s Bookkeeping and Wiltgen Construction. She retired in 1998 and they moved to a home on Lake Benton Lake. Dwayne died July 22, 2009 and shortly after, Bette moved to Lake Benton Valley Manor. On Wednesday, June 3, Bette died peacefully at Sunrise Manor in Tyler at the age of 86 years, three months, and 29 days.

Bette was a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. She enjoyed playing card games, Pinochle, Whist, Bridge, listening to country music, playing keyboard by ear, fishing, and especially time spent with her family.

Bette is survived by her three daughters— Dyann Lehmann of Deport, Texas, Renae (Julius) Strand of LeMars, Iowa, and Donna Lehmann of Bloomington, Indiana; step-son Ronnie (Kim) Ramert of Lynd; four grandchildren, eight step-grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 12 step-great-grandchildren; her brother Robert (Isa­bel) Cornelson of Dakota Dunes, South Dakota; many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Ramert; her parents, Chris and Crystal Cornelson; sisters, Ardis (Elroy) Sommervold, Lois (Ernie) McLaughlin, Shirley (Gene) Schmid, Joan (Denny) Erickson and Doris (Henry) Wulf and Leo) Wollmuth; and step-children, Gary and Kathy Ramert.