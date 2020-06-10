Jody Hexem fills Lincoln County A.C.E. Coordinator position
June 10, 2020
Jody Hexem and her family, from left to right, husband Jeremy, son Cade, Jody and daughter Rachel.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
After many years of serving Lincoln County, Rosanne Lasnetski resigned from the A.C.E. Coordinator position. In her place, Jody Hexem of Hendricks was hired to fill the position. Her duties began June 1.
Hexem lives near Hendricks on a farm. She is married to Jeremy Hexem and has three beautiful children. Rachel is 14 years old and Cade is 11 years old; both attend Hendricks Public School and are active in sports and 4-H in Lincoln County. Luke, her third child, lives in heaven.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
