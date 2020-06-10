Jody Hexem fills Lincoln County A.C.E. Coordinator position

June 10, 2020

Hexem family
Jody Hexem and her family, from left to right, husband Jeremy, son Cade, Jody and daughter Rachel.

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

After many years of serving Lincoln County, Rosanne Lasnetski re­signed from the A.C.E. Co­ordinator position. In her place, Jody Hexem of Hen­dricks was hired to fill the position. Her duties began June 1.
Hexem lives near Hen­dricks on a farm. She is married to Jeremy Hexem and has three beautiful children. Rachel is 14 years old and Cade is 11 years old; both attend Hendricks Public School and are ac­tive in sports and 4-H in Lincoln County. Luke, her third child, lives in heaven.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under Community |