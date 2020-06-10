Lake Benton Lake Association: Caring for the lake through the years
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Lake Benton Lake draws people from all over the nation. Today, both tourists and locals enjoy fishing, boating and swimming in the lake, but it was not always in usable condition. While they have been known by different names over the years the prime focus of the Lake Benton Lake Association (LBLA) has remained the same, to improve the lake for everyone.
According to Dawn Kutil, a member and contact for the association, Art and Betty Popkes purchased two farmsteads along the lake in the late 1970s. The weeds in the lake were really bad at the time, Kutil said, and the Popkes created LIFE (Lake Improvement for Everyone). Because the name was already used by another group, LIFE became the Lake Benton Lake Improvement Association. Today, the non-profit organization goes by Lake Benton Lake Association.
Filed under Community |
