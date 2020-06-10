Lake Benton Lake Association: Caring for the lake through the years

By Shelly Finzen

Lake Benton Lake draws people from all over the nation. Today, both tour­ists and locals enjoy fish­ing, boating and swim­ming in the lake, but it was not always in usable condition. While they have been known by different names over the years the prime focus of the Lake Benton Lake Association (LBLA) has remained the same, to improve the lake for everyone.

According to Dawn Kutil, a member and con­tact for the association, Art and Betty Popkes pur­chased two farmsteads along the lake in the late 1970s. The weeds in the lake were really bad at the time, Kutil said, and the Popkes created LIFE (Lake Improvement for Every­one). Because the name was already used by an­other group, LIFE became the Lake Benton Lake Im­provement Association. Today, the non-profit orga­nization goes by Lake Ben­ton Lake Association.

