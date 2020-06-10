Opening county campgrounds discussed at regular meeting



Lincoln County Campgrounds were approved to open, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, during the June 2 meeting.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 2. Commissioner Corey Sik was absent. Commissioners Joe Drietz and Jack Vizecky attend­ed via teleconference. Commis­sioner Mic VanDeVere led the meeting from the courthouse. All votes were conducted by roll-call vote.

Lincoln County Emergency Manager Amber Scholten spoke to the board concerning a poten­tial contract between Lyon Coun­ty and Lincoln County. According to Scholten, Lyon County would like to share an Emergency Man­agement Director (Scholten) with Lincoln County. They would like to contract for two days a week at an hourly rate. The in­formation was presented to the board and the decision will be made at a future meeting.

