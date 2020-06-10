Opening county campgrounds discussed at regular meeting
Lincoln County Campgrounds were approved to open, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, during the June 2 meeting.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 2. Commissioner Corey Sik was absent. Commissioners Joe Drietz and Jack Vizecky attended via teleconference. Commissioner Mic VanDeVere led the meeting from the courthouse. All votes were conducted by roll-call vote.
Lincoln County Emergency Manager Amber Scholten spoke to the board concerning a potential contract between Lyon County and Lincoln County. According to Scholten, Lyon County would like to share an Emergency Management Director (Scholten) with Lincoln County. They would like to contract for two days a week at an hourly rate. The information was presented to the board and the decision will be made at a future meeting.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
