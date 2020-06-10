Pool to open in June
June 10, 2020
Above: Clair Drake (left) and Jim Nielsen worked Monday morning at the Tyler Swimming Pool, preparing for installation of the new splash pad. Below: Workers began filling the Tyler Swimming Pool on Friday, a process that will take about seven days and 200,000 gallons of water, according to city employee Dean Beck. Plans are being made to open the facility safely later this month. Watch for details in the coming weeks in the Tyler Tribute.Community |
