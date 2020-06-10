RTR school board holds special informational session



A representation of the main competition gymnasium video scoreboard for the new school building.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The RTR School Board met via Google Meet last Wednesday in special session for an informa­tional update on progress with the new school building.

“This is basically just informa­tion and to talk about direction,” Superintendent David Marlette said. “Any motions that would need to come out of this meeting I will put on next week’s agen­da. We have a number of things we’re going to need to decide in the future.”

Marlette told the board that the project began with a contin­gency fund of $625,420.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.