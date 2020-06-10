Sidewalk improvements



Through the efforts of the Tyler Safe Walkable Community Task Force, the city received a grant from Minnesota River Area Agency on Aging (MNRAAA) to in¬stall a new sidewalk by the pool. ADA-compliant access is now available from the street for easier access for the elderly or disabled who utilize the pool for water-walking or those that wish to watch the children swim and play.

For more photos, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.