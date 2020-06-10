William Carpenter
Bill Carpenter, age 90, of Lake Benton, died peacefully on Friday, June 5 at his residence at Benton Valley Manor in Lake Benton. Public visitation was Monday, June 8, 5-8 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. In accordance with guidelines set in place by the Governor of Minnesota, the visitation for Bill will be held to 25% of the funeral home’s capacity for the duration of the three hours. Our staff will be encouraging attendees to make their time within the building brief, and, if possible, visit outdoors with Bill’s family and friends. Our funeral home and family thank you for your understanding.
A private family Memorial Mass of Christian Burial took place at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton, followed by burial in St. Genevieve Catholic Cemetery, Lake Benton.
Arrangements were entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Lake Benton. Please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com to sign an online registry and to read Bill’s life history.
William Henry Carpenter was born Oct. 21, 1929 to Paul O. and Josephine F. (Lamp) Carpenter in Ward, South Dakota. He was baptized at St. Leo Catholic Church, Pipestone, and confirmed at St. Genevieve’s Catholic Church, Lake Benton. At age two, he moved with his parents to Cazenovia, on a farm. In 1941, the family moved to a farm outside of Lake Benton, where they resided until he graduated from Lake Benton High School in 1947. After his graduation, he relocated to a farm near Lake Benton and went on to teach at Star School near Tyler.
He was married to Darlene Heidebrink on Aug. 30, 1949 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Woodstock. To this union, nine children were born— seven boys and two girls. He farmed for several years and went on to work for Lange’s Manufacturing, Winter Construction and Lincoln County, where he retired in 1994. In 2017, the couple moved into Benton Valley Manor. Last year Darlene and Bill celebrated 70 years of marriage, with many family and friends. Bill passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5 at his home at the age of 90 years, seven months and 15 days.
Bill was a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. He served on the Cemetery Board and delivered meals for Senior Dining Mealsite for many years. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, welding and especially time spent with family.
Bill is lovingly remembered by his wife Darlene; seven children— Mike (Lynn) Carpenter of Lake Benton, Gerry (Mary) Carpenter of Dawson, Kathy (Dave) Guida of Tyler, Joe (Annette) Carpenter of Pipestone, Lonny (Angie) Carpenter of New Ulm, Alan (Cindy) Carpenter of Marshall, and Jeff (Sandy) Carpenter of Lake Benton; 20 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lois Zimmer of Lake Benton, Ardith Larsen of Lake Benton, Conrad (Connie) Carpenter of College Station, Texas, and Daniel (Judy) Carpenter of LeMars, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; two children, Sheila Ann and Dale Alvin Carpenter; two granddaughters, Libby Rose Carpenter and Payton Nibbe; a grandson, Ethan Carpenter; and four siblings, Verlon Carpenter, Pearl Bauman, Paul Carpenter and Alvin Carpenter.
admin login