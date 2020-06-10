William Carpenter

Oct. 21, 1929 – June 5, 2020

William Henry Carpen­ter was born Oct. 21, 1929 to Paul O. and Josephine F. (Lamp) Carpenter in Ward, South Dakota. He was bap­tized at St. Leo Catholic Church, Pipestone, and confirmed at St. Gen­evieve’s Catholic Church, Lake Benton. At age two, he moved with his parents to Cazenovia, on a farm. In 1941, the family moved to a farm outside of Lake Benton, where they resid­ed until he graduated from Lake Benton High School in 1947. After his gradua­tion, he relocated to a farm near Lake Benton and went on to teach at Star School near Tyler.

He was married to Dar­lene Heidebrink on Aug. 30, 1949 at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Wood­stock. To this union, nine children were born— sev­en boys and two girls. He farmed for several years and went on to work for Lange’s Manufacturing, Winter Construction and Lincoln County, where he retired in 1994. In 2017, the couple moved into Ben­ton Valley Manor. Last year Darlene and Bill celebrated 70 years of marriage, with many family and friends. Bill passed away peace­fully on Friday, June 5 at his home at the age of 90 years, seven months and 15 days.

Bill was a member of St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Lake Benton. He served on the Cemetery Board and delivered meals for Senior Dining Mealsite for many years. He enjoyed golf, woodworking, weld­ing and especially time spent with family.

Bill is lovingly remem­bered by his wife Darlene; seven children— Mike (Lynn) Carpenter of Lake Benton, Gerry (Mary) Car­penter of Dawson, Kathy (Dave) Guida of Tyler, Joe (Annette) Carpenter of Pipestone, Lonny (Angie) Carpenter of New Ulm, Alan (Cindy) Carpenter of Marshall, and Jeff (Sandy) Carpenter of Lake Ben­ton; 20 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren; siblings, Lois Zimmer of Lake Benton, Ardith Lar­sen of Lake Benton, Con­rad (Connie) Carpenter of College Station, Texas, and Daniel (Judy) Carpenter of LeMars, Iowa. He was pre­ceded in death by his par­ents; two children, Sheila Ann and Dale Alvin Car­penter; two granddaugh­ters, Libby Rose Carpenter and Payton Nibbe; a grand­son, Ethan Carpenter; and four siblings, Verlon Carpenter, Pearl Bauman, Paul Carpenter and Alvin Carpenter.