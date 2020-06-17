Kelly Hartson
June 17, 2020
Oct. 3, 1956 – June 10, 2020
Kelly Hartson, age 63 of Tyler, formerly of Moorhead, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 10 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Tyler.
A memorial visitation was held Monday, June 15, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. Following the visitation, a funeral service and burial took place at Woodstock Cemetery in Woodstock at 12:30 p.m. Military Honors were presented by Woodrow Wilson American Legion Post 506 of Ruthton.
Arrangements were entrusted to Hartquist Funeral Home – Tyler Chapel. Please visit www.hartquistfuneral.com to sign, leave condolences, and to read Kelly’s life history.
