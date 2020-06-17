Lasnetski says goodbye after 13 years at A.C.E.



Rosanne Lasnetski

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com



Last week, we introduced our readers to Jody Hexem, the new A.C.E. Coordinator. But we would be remiss if we did not say thanks to the previous A.C.E. Coordinator, Rosanne Lasnetski. Lasnetski had served Lincoln County for more than 13 years.

According to Lasnetski, she was hired as a part-time RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Program) Volunteer Coordinator in 2007. RSVP eventually became A.C.E (Advocate. Connect. Educate) of Southwest Minnesota, and the rest, as they say, is history.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.