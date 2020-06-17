Saddle Horse weekend
June 17, 2020
Among the non-Chamber sponsored events celebrating Saddle Horse Holiday, Freddy’s Lake Benton Bar will hold a beanbag tournament Saturday.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Saddle Horse Holiday is a community-wide event. In addition to the events and competitions we have previously reported on, there are a number of non-chamber-sponsored events taking place to celebrate the Saddle Horse Holiday.
Do you love a good soft serve cone? Do you want to find a way to support the Lake Benton Opera House? Why not both? The Lake Benton Resort is offering soft serve ice cream this weekend…
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
