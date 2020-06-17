The Hendricks Foundation completes Ardor Square on Main Street

June 17, 2020

ArdorSquare
Ardor Square in Hendricks is named for the sculpture entitled “Ardor” by sculptor Scott Wallace.

Submitted by
Kate Aydin

The Hendricks Founda­tion is proud to announce the completion of Ardor Square, a Hendricks Main Street beautification proj­ect. After many years of planning, designing, fund­raising, construction and planting, the newly com­pleted park enhances the area surrounding a sculp­ture that was installed in 2004.
The name for Ardor Square is derived from the title of the sculpture, Ar­dor, located at the center of the park…

