The Hendricks Foundation completes Ardor Square on Main Street



Ardor Square in Hendricks is named for the sculpture entitled “Ardor” by sculptor Scott Wallace.

Submitted by

Kate Aydin

The Hendricks Founda­tion is proud to announce the completion of Ardor Square, a Hendricks Main Street beautification proj­ect. After many years of planning, designing, fund­raising, construction and planting, the newly com­pleted park enhances the area surrounding a sculp­ture that was installed in 2004.

The name for Ardor Square is derived from the title of the sculpture, Ar­dor, located at the center of the park…

