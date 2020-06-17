The Hendricks Foundation completes Ardor Square on Main Street
June 17, 2020
Ardor Square in Hendricks is named for the sculpture entitled “Ardor” by sculptor Scott Wallace.
Submitted by
Kate Aydin
The Hendricks Foundation is proud to announce the completion of Ardor Square, a Hendricks Main Street beautification project. After many years of planning, designing, fundraising, construction and planting, the newly completed park enhances the area surrounding a sculpture that was installed in 2004.
The name for Ardor Square is derived from the title of the sculpture, Ardor, located at the center of the park…
