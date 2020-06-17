Tyler Swimming Pool to open this week



Members of the Tyler Municipal Swimming Pool staff were busy on Monday getting ready to open this week. Pictured from left to right are Camden Hansen, Rylie Hess, Ainsley Novak, Madison Witte and Skylar Borresen.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler Swimming Pool has announced it will be opening this week, with several safety protocols in place. Pool Manager Neil Witte said everything will be done to make the facil­ity as safe as possible, in­cluding diligent sanitation procedures.

“There will be no conces­sions,” Witte said. “Noth­ing will be handed out. There will be a complete sanitation every day. Every hour things will have to be wiped down, from coun­ters to faucets to certain items on the deck.”

