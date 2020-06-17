Tyler Swimming Pool to open this week
Members of the Tyler Municipal Swimming Pool staff were busy on Monday getting ready to open this week. Pictured from left to right are Camden Hansen, Rylie Hess, Ainsley Novak, Madison Witte and Skylar Borresen.
By Mark Wilmes
The Tyler Swimming Pool has announced it will be opening this week, with several safety protocols in place. Pool Manager Neil Witte said everything will be done to make the facility as safe as possible, including diligent sanitation procedures.
“There will be no concessions,” Witte said. “Nothing will be handed out. There will be a complete sanitation every day. Every hour things will have to be wiped down, from counters to faucets to certain items on the deck.”
For the full story and more photos, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
