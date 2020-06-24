A scaled-down Æbleskiver Days in the planning process



A Chalk the Walk competition will be one of the events that will still happen at this year’s scaled-down Æbleskiver Days event.

By Mark Wilmes

The Æbleskiver Days com­mittee continues to plan for Ty­ler’s annual event while keeping measures in place to keep people safe during the pandemic. Due to restrictions from the governor’s office, there will be no parade this year. In lieu of a parade, the committee is encouraging busi­ness and community members to participate in an “Aebleskiver Nights of Lights” festivity.

“We would like participants to light up their business and/or yards in lights in any theme,” committee member Amanda Drake told the Tribute. “We hope to have ‘lights on’ in our commu­nity both Friday and Saturday night of ‘Skiver weekend. We will have a judge award ‘best of show’, in both community mem­ber and business categories…

The Tyler Arts Council has chosen the winning entry for the 2020 Æbleskiver Days button design, submitted by Duane Blake of Tyler. Blake will receive $25 in Tyler Bucks for his design.