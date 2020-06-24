Agreement to share Emergency Manager position with Lyon Co.
June 24, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, June 16. All commissioners participated in the meeting, with Jack Vizecki and Corey Sik participating via teleconference. Also present were Lincoln County Auditor-Treasurer Deb Vierhuf and Lincoln County Attorney Glen Petersen. All votes were conducted by roll call vote.
Lincoln County Recorder Michelle Facile requested approval to write off several old invoices. Efforts to collect on the invoices have been ongoing without success. The board approved writing off the invoices totaling $470.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community, Government |
Powered by WordPress | Using DIY Theme theme by Randa Clay | Copyright © Tyler Tribute | Top
admin login
admin login