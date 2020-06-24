Agreement to share Emergency Manager position with Lyon Co.

By Shelly Finzen

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meet­ing on Tuesday, June 16. All commissioners partici­pated in the meeting, with Jack Vizecki and Corey Sik participating via telecon­ference. Also present were Lincoln County Auditor-Treasurer Deb Vierhuf and Lincoln County Attorney Glen Petersen. All votes were conducted by roll call vote.

Lincoln County Recorder Michelle Facile requested approval to write off sev­eral old invoices. Efforts to collect on the invoices have been ongoing without suc­cess. The board approved writing off the invoices to­taling $470.

