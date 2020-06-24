Celebrating birthdays since 1913



Here at the Tribute, we feel like if you are celebrating a 107th birthday, the least we can do is put your picture on the front page of the local paper. Ardith Sween’s family helped celebrate her 107th birthday from outside the window at Sunrise Manor Nursing home in Tyler last week. Pictured behind Ardith are (front) Clara Johnston and Taya Christensen and (back, left to right) Aleia Johnston, Kara Christensen, Diane Christensen and Julie Steinbeck.

Filed under Community