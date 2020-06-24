Dallas Pinckney

Oct. 14, 1919 – June 22, 2020

Visitation for D.C. “Dick” Pinckney, age 100 of Tyler, will take place Saturday, June 27, 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m. at Rehkamp Horvath Funeral Home, 411 W. Lyon in Marshall. Committal ser­vice will take place with military honors at 1 p.m. at the Russell Cemetery.

Dallas Cecil “Dick” Pinck­ney was born Oct. 14, 1919 in Garvin to Leon and Emma (Wixon) Pinckney. The family moved to a farm near Russell and Dick grad­uated from Russell High School. He went to work for the H.W. Ross Lumber Com­pany in Russell in 1939. In 1941 he moved to the H.W. Ross Lumber Company in Cottonwood. Dick was drafted into the U.S. Army and began his service in June 1942. He was united in marriage to Doris Pochardt the same year. Dick served with an artillery unit in Europe during World War II and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. After his honorable discharge, he re­turned to his employment with the H.W. Ross Lumber Company, first in Colton, South Dakota, and later Estelline, South Dakota. In December 1955 he was hired by the Tyler Lumber Company. He managed this location until retiring in 1981. Dick continued as a consultant for another four years.

Dick was very passion­ate about his family. He was also fond of golfing and vegetable gardening. He was meticulous with his garden and enjoyed can­ning and sharing vegeta­bles with his friends within the community. Dick was a lifelong member of the Ty­ler American Legion and VFW Post.

After a brief illness begin­ning with a heart attack on March 3, Dick died Monday, June 22, at Avera Morning­side Heights Care Center in Marshall.

He is survived by his sons Darris Pinckney of Tyler (and partner Susan) and La­ron (and Judy) Pinckney of Rosemount; grandchildren Derrik (and Jenna) Pinck­ney of Marshall, Danielle (and Jon) Brower of Cot­tonwood, and Logan (and Sarah) Pinckney of Lakev­ille; great-grandchildren Jakeb, Kallie, Lexy, Macey, Weston, Grace, Keaton, Kyah and Kezlyn; and niec­es, nephews, relatives and longtime friend Lyle Ro­chel. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Doris, brothers Myles and Warren, and sister Alta.

Memorials preferred to the Tyler Golf Club

