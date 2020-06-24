Krog begins competition in national scholarship program



Molly Krog is the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Minnesota.

This week marks the start of competition for Molly Krog, the Arco teen competing in the 63rd Dis­tinguished Young Women National Finals. The na­tional scholarship pro­gram has transitioned to a digital format this year due to COVID-19 safety protocol. Krog, along with 49 other state represen­tatives, has begun com­pleting the competition through a series of video submissions and video conference calls.

The program’s evalu­ation process includes scholastics, interview, fit­ness, talent and public speaking.

