Krog begins competition in national scholarship program
June 24, 2020
Molly Krog is the 2020 Distinguished Young Woman of Minnesota.
This week marks the start of competition for Molly Krog, the Arco teen competing in the 63rd Distinguished Young Women National Finals. The national scholarship program has transitioned to a digital format this year due to COVID-19 safety protocol. Krog, along with 49 other state representatives, has begun completing the competition through a series of video submissions and video conference calls.
The program’s evaluation process includes scholastics, interview, fitness, talent and public speaking.
