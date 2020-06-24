Places of worship are opening doors again after COVID-19 closure
June 24, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
After nearly three months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most area churches are reopening their doors. The state of Minnesota has implemented guidelines for places of worship that are designed to continue to stem the spread of the virus.
Because large gatherings continue to pose an increased risk in the spread of the virus, the State is encouraging the continuation of online worship opportunities. According to a preparedness plan checklist released by StaySafeMN, “All faith communities are encouraged to provide remote services and have the right to choose not to open or host large gatherings.”
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
