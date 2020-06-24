Places of worship are opening doors again after COVID-19 closure

By Shelly Finzen

After nearly three months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most area churches are reopening their doors. The state of Minnesota has implemented guidelines for places of worship that are designed to continue to stem the spread of the virus.

Because large gather­ings continue to pose an increased risk in the spread of the virus, the State is encouraging the continuation of online worship opportunities. Ac­cording to a preparedness plan checklist released by StaySafeMN, “All faith com­munities are encouraged to provide remote ser­vices and have the right to choose not to open or host large gatherings.”

