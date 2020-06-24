Tribute office now open with new hours
June 24, 2020
Managing Editor Mark Wilmes
Office Manager Michelle Breems
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Tyler Tribute office doors are open starting this week. Our new hours are 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. weekdays except Wednesday, which is 8:30 a.m.– 12 p.m.
Please do not enter the office if you have a fever or cough, or if you have been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID- 19 in the past two weeks. Please respect others by remaining outside if there are other customers at the counter and enter when they leave. Our counters will be regularly disinfected and hand sanitizer will be available…
Filed under Community |
