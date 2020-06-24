Tribute office now open with new hours



Managing Editor Mark Wilmes





Office Manager Michelle Breems



Photo Editor Sandy Hanson

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

The Tyler Tribute office doors are open starting this week. Our new hours are 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. weekdays except Wednes­day, which is 8:30 a.m.– 12 p.m.

Please do not enter the office if you have a fever or cough, or if you have been in contact with anyone diagnosed with COVID- 19 in the past two weeks. Please respect others by remaining outside if there are other customers at the counter and enter when they leave. Our counters will be regularly disinfect­ed and hand sanitizer will be available…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.