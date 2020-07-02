AvanGrid Renewables donates to Avera Foundation



Pictured from left to right are Cade Drake, wind technician at Buffalo Ridge 2 wind farm; Sarah Griesse, director of Patient Care Services at Avera; Chris Wooge, wind technician at Moraine 1 and 2 wind farms; John Gilmore, wind technician at Moraine 1 and 2 wind farms; Travis DeRuyter, wind technician a Buffalo Ridge 2 wind farm; Allan Anderson, administrator at Avera Tyler; Wade Serreyn, wind technician at Moraine 1 and 2 wind farms; Abby Ahmann, Regional Director of Philanthropy; Melissa Kidman, plant administrator at Moraine 1 and 2; and Dayton Drietz, supervisor at Moraine 1 and 2 wind farms.

By Mark Wilmes

As part of an announced $500,000 grant for financial support for front line organizations addressing COVID-19-related needs of AvanGrid Renewables communities across the company’s 22 state footprint, the company made a $65,000 donation to the Avera Foundation on Monday afternoon. A total of $10,000 of that sum will be earmarked for the Avera Tyler Foundation. Avera Tyler Administrator Allen Anderson said the money comes at an important time.

