Camping under COVID-19 guidelines



Last week, the Minnesota DNR released guidelines for reopening campgrounds.

By Shelly Finzen

Camping is a favorite pastime of Minnesotans in the summer months. Typically, campgrounds throughout the state would have begun filling to maximum capac­ity in early May. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many campgrounds across the state have been closed or are limit­ing capacity. The Minnesota De­partment of Natural Resources (DNR) has released guidelines for camping that will help to control the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. According to a June 24 document released by the DNR, the following guide­lines should be in place before private, municipal and/or coun­ty campgrounds open:

The campground manager must have a COVID-19 Prepared­ness Plan in place to manage ex­posure to the virus. Guidelines for these plans can be found on the Stay Safe MN website at https://staysafe.mn.gov/.

