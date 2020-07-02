Camping under COVID-19 guidelines
Last week, the Minnesota DNR released guidelines for reopening campgrounds.
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
Camping is a favorite pastime of Minnesotans in the summer months. Typically, campgrounds throughout the state would have begun filling to maximum capacity in early May. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many campgrounds across the state have been closed or are limiting capacity. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released guidelines for camping that will help to control the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. According to a June 24 document released by the DNR, the following guidelines should be in place before private, municipal and/or county campgrounds open:
The campground manager must have a COVID-19 Preparedness Plan in place to manage exposure to the virus. Guidelines for these plans can be found on the Stay Safe MN website at https://staysafe.mn.gov/.
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
admin login