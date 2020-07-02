Celebrate the Positive honors go to two RTR staff members



Pictured from left to right are Kelly and Robin Knudsen, daughter Kristen Schlapkohl with husband Jon and granddaughter Evie of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and son Brett, also of Sioux Falls.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



The Tyler Area Community Club periodically honors people who have a positive impact on our community. This round of recognition shines a light on two people, RTR High School Office Manager Robin Knudsen and Superintendent David Marlette.

Robin lives in Tyler with her husband Kelly. She has a daughter, Kristin Schlapkohl, and son-in-law Jon of Sioux Falls, South Dakota who have a daughter, Evie. Their son Brett also lives in Sioux Falls.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.