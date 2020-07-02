Lila Musegades
Lila Marie Marion Schmidt Musegades was born June 27, 1935 in Cottonwood County, Minnesota to Walter and Edna (Rand) Schmidt. She attended Rural School District 44 in Cottonwood County and graduated with honors from Jeffers High School in 1953. After graduation, she moved to Windom and worked at Ma Bell Telephone Company as an operator for approximately five years. On Aug. 30, 1958 she married Gerald Musegades at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers.
Lila and Gerald moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota after being married, where she began working as a clerk at S.S. Kresge while Gerald finished college at Augustana University. In their early years of marriage, they lived in Alpha and Willmar. Afterward, they would relocate to Tucson, Arizona, where Lila would focus on raising a family. The family relocated back to Sioux Falls, where she began her career at K-Mart. From there, they moved to New Mexico (Hobbs, Albuquerque and Rio Rancho). At the age of 60, she retired from K-Mart after 20 years of dedication to help raise grandchildren.
Throughout Lila’s life, she was active in her churches, from choir to teaching Sunday School. Lila loved to travel. Through her travels she began her bell collection. She also loved to knit and crochet. She made afghans, baby blankets and Barbie clothes for her children, grandchildren, family and friends. She loved playing video games, especially with her grandchildren.
Three days before her 85th birthday, Lila passed away in her home surrounded by her family. She was blessed to be married to the love of her life for nearly 62 years.
She is survived by her husband Gerald; their three children— Alan Musegades of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Kari (Curt) Dass of Tyler; and Kyle Musegades of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; their grandchildren— Justin (Kris), Tasia, Kenya, Kyle Jr., Kody, Kenny, Troy and Jerome. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers— Rudy, Wilbert, William and Otto; and two sisters, Lorain and Edna.
Lila will most be remembered for her bright smile, contagious laugh and heartwarming hugs.
