Lila Musegades

June 27, 1935 – June 24, 2020

Lila Marie Marion Schmidt Musegades was born June 27, 1935 in Cot­tonwood County, Minne­sota to Walter and Edna (Rand) Schmidt. She at­tended Rural School Dis­trict 44 in Cottonwood County and graduated with honors from Jeffers High School in 1953. After grad­uation, she moved to Win­dom and worked at Ma Bell Telephone Company as an operator for approximately five years. On Aug. 30, 1958 she married Gerald Mus­egades at Trinity Lutheran Church in Jeffers.

Lila and Gerald moved to Sioux Falls, South Da­kota after being married, where she began working as a clerk at S.S. Kresge while Gerald finished col­lege at Augustana Univer­sity. In their early years of marriage, they lived in Alpha and Willmar. After­ward, they would relocate to Tucson, Arizona, where Lila would focus on raising a family. The family relo­cated back to Sioux Falls, where she began her ca­reer at K-Mart. From there, they moved to New Mexico (Hobbs, Albuquerque and Rio Rancho). At the age of 60, she retired from K-Mart after 20 years of dedication to help raise grandchil­dren.

Throughout Lila’s life, she was active in her churches, from choir to teaching Sun­day School. Lila loved to travel. Through her travels she began her bell collec­tion. She also loved to knit and crochet. She made af­ghans, baby blankets and Barbie clothes for her chil­dren, grandchildren, family and friends. She loved play­ing video games, especially with her grandchildren.

Three days before her 85th birthday, Lila passed away in her home sur­rounded by her family. She was blessed to be married to the love of her life for nearly 62 years.

She is survived by her husband Gerald; their three children— Alan Mus­egades of Santa Fe, New Mexico; Kari (Curt) Dass of Tyler; and Kyle Musegades of Rio Rancho, New Mexi­co; their grandchildren— Justin (Kris), Tasia, Kenya, Kyle Jr., Kody, Kenny, Troy and Jerome. She is also sur­vived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers— Rudy, Wilbert, William and Otto; and two sisters, Lorain and Edna.

Lila will most be remem­bered for her bright smile, contagious laugh and heartwarming hugs.