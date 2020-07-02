Maynard’s Food Center donates to Legion



On June 25, Maynard’s manager Lori Hart (left) presented a donation in the amount of $500 to Tyler Legion Post 185. Accepting the donation are Post 185 members (left to right) Duane Blake, Jim Brust and Wayne Pearson. They, along with post members Larry Wyttenback, Ron Carr and Wayne and Jessica Herold volunteered to cover the regular Friday home deliveries to Maynard’s customers during the months of April and May. This allowed the Maynard’s staff additional time to help in-store customers. Post Commander Blake said this gave post members another opportunity to serve in their community. “It fulfills one of the tenets of our post—a patriotic veterans’ organization devoted to mutual helpfulness,” Blake said. “Post 185 sincerely thanks Lori and Maynard’s for their generous donation.”

