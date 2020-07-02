New Arco fire hall completed



First Security Bank of Lake Benton recently awarded a grant of $50,000 to the Arco Fire Department to build a new fire hall. Pictured are firefighters Chief Jay Blegen, Jeramie Blegen, Kyle Kulla, Matt Schreurs (Bank President), Kevin Mortland, Nathan Johnson, Brad Kuehl, Ron Madsen, Chris Rogue, Mitch Gladis and Dan Bunjer.

By Shelly Finzen

The Arco Fire Depart­ment recently saw a dream come true. This year, the department completed construction on a new Fire Hall, thanks to a number of generous donations, in­cluding a substantial grant from the LA Amundson Ohana Foundation.

Arco Fire Chief Jay Ble­gen said the new fire hall project was on the depart­ment’s bucket list for a number of years. Their old building was built in the 1950s and was in need of significant repairs. The re­cently completed project totaled around $180,000, Blegen said. Construction began in 2019 and was competed in 2020.

