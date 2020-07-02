Russell ATV park featured in Minnesota Offroad magazine



MnDOT installed signs last week on Highway 23 near Russell directing travelers to the Shady Oaks ATV trails on the north side of the city. The trail was highlighted in the most recent issue of Minnesota Offroad magazine (inset).

By Mark Wilmes

The Shady Oaks Native Prairie ATV Park near Rus­sell got a shout-out in the most recent issue of Min­nesota Offroad magazine, published in Eden Prairie. The park was featured in the “Day Trippers” sec­tion, scoring the number one slot in their top five “mini-escape” locations.

“Overall mileage in this park is low (about five miles) but it has a certain adventure factor with nu­merous connected loops, elevation changes, eight bridges (including a cute, covered bridge), a small creek and a prairie area that may be full of wild­flowers. This is a great place to bring the family and a picnic and just enjoy nature.”

