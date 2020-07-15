2020 Æbleskiver Days update



From the original Æbleskiver Amble photo back in 2001. The idea for the Amble was brought forward by Ingrid Skjong (who also designed the logo seen here) and facilitated by Todd Reif and Kelly Appel. This year’s 20th Amble will be held virtually due to the current pandemic.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com

Plans for the scaled-down 2020 Æbleskiver Days celebration continue to be fluid as an eye is kept on the state of the COVID- 19 pandemic in Minnesota. Several events have now been canceled due to the recent spike in infections in the area.

Items still in the plans are the wooden æbleskiv­er hunt, a virtual talent contest, and the Æbleskiv­er Night of Lights (see ad in this week’s paper for entry)…

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.