Back to school with COVID-19



RTR Superintendent Dave Marlette.

By Shelly Finzen

lbvjeditor@gmail.com

Back to school shopping season is nearly upon us and parents wonder what the new school year will look like in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the uptick in active cases within Lincoln County, some wonder if school will even begin on time. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) recently re­leased the results of a parent survey that school administra­tion will take into consideration moving forward.

According to the MDE, “The survey received an overwhelm­ing response from the commu­nity. Between June 15 and July 6, MDE collected more than 130,000 completed responses…The survey asked a series of questions about parents’ expe­riences with distance learning in the spring of 2020 and their hopes for the 2020-21 school year.”

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.