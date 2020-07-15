Back to school with COVID-19
RTR Superintendent Dave Marlette.
By Shelly Finzen
Back to school shopping season is nearly upon us and parents wonder what the new school year will look like in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the uptick in active cases within Lincoln County, some wonder if school will even begin on time. The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) recently released the results of a parent survey that school administration will take into consideration moving forward.
According to the MDE, “The survey received an overwhelming response from the community. Between June 15 and July 6, MDE collected more than 130,000 completed responses…The survey asked a series of questions about parents’ experiences with distance learning in the spring of 2020 and their hopes for the 2020-21 school year.”
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
