David Stefansen

March 27, 1945 – June 25, 2020

David “Skip” Frederick Stefansen was born March 27, 1945 in Tyler to Fred­erick Christian Stefansen and Ruth Myra Miller, and passed away June 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas, and is with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

A memorial service was held Friday, July 3, 2 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Boerne, Texas. To leave con­dolences for the family, vis­it www.ebensberger-fisher.com. Arrangements were with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.

Skip graduated from Tyler High School in 1963 where he was very active in sports, student govern­ment, yearbook, band and theater arts. He enjoyed telling stories of his foot­ball, basketball and baseball days. He attended Gustavus Adolphus College for a year before moving to southern California to work. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany from 1966-1967, working in chemical, biological and radiological warfare. He was Honorably Discharged as a Spec5 in 1972.

He met Linda while scuba diving and they married on Dec. 28, 1972. They lived in the San Fernando Val­ley where they raised their three daughters (Nikki and twin girls Kjersten and Adriane). Skip graduated from California State Uni­versity, Northridge in 1981 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration/Management.

Skip worked in the the­ater concessions/food dis­tribution industry from 1964 until he retired in 2010. He got his start at the R.J. Allen Company in Burbank, California, sell­ing candy from the trunk of his car, and earned the af­fectionate nickname “The Candy Man.” Throughout his career, Skip worked for Metropolitan Theaters in Los Angeles, California as Vice-President of Con­cessions, for Metropolitan Concessions in Whittier, California as President, for Ricos Products in San An­tonio, Texas as Executive Vice-President, and for Metropolitan Provisions in City of Industry, California as President. He was pas­sionate about the industry and providing excellent service for all customers.

He served as the Presi­dent of the National Asso­ciation of Concessionaires and was responsible for recruiting many new mem­bers, which resulted in re­ceiving the Triple Diamond Pin in 2006. He received NAC’s highest honor, the Bert Nathan Memorial Award, which recognized his leadership and signifi­cant accomplishments in the Theatre Concessions Industry. Described as an extreme volunteer, for over three decades Skip was a driving force behind the Al Lapidus Golf Scholarship Tournament and a staunch supporter of the Variety Boys and Girls Club in East Los Angeles, serving on the scholarship committee for many years.

Throughout his life, Skip was very active with his local church, serving as President of the Congrega­tion for both Emmanuel Lutheran in North Hol­lywood, California and St. John Lutheran in Boerne, Texas. He chaired the com­mittee that was respon­sible for building the new education wing at St. John and enjoyed spending time with the Grill Guys, prepar­ing food for special events such as the Wild Game Din­ner.

As an avid fan of college football, he rooted for his two favorite teams— UCLA and Texas A&M. He enjoyed watching movies, cook­ing, hunting and traveling. He and Linda took many cruises together and vis­ited all 50 states. They took a trip to Walt Disney World for his 70th birthday; one of his favorite sayings was, “I may get older, but I’ll never grow up.” Skip had a tremendous sense of hu­mor and was known for his jokes and stories. He loved spending time with his five grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Chal­lain Stefansen of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas; daughters Nicole Denise Stefansen of Burbank, California, Kjer­sten Challain Flores and husband Robert James Flores of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas, and Adriane Jean Gil-Stefansen and wife Jonalee Gil-Stefansen of Simi Valley, California; grandchildren Tyler David, Megan Chal­lain and Dylan Robert of Burbank, California, and Joseph Michael Flores and Aidan Challain Flores of Fair Oaks Ranch, Texas; and his brother Robert Mi­chael Healy of North Hol­lywood, California. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Sandra Gail Halsne.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Variety Boys and Girls Club/Al Lapidus Scholar­ship at 2530 Cincinnati St., Los Angeles, CA 90033.