Effects of recent gatherings showing up



Dr. Eric Ocampo of Avera Tyler.

Lack of social distancing/wearing masks shuts down businesses, cancels Æbleskiver Days events

By Mark Wilmes

The spike for which the area has been bracing has arrived as the Lincoln County COVID-19 count has nearly tripled in the past 10 days. As of Tuesday morning, the Minnesota Department of Health tally stood at 32 in the county. The spike is being blamed on large gatherings in the first week of July that ignored MDE guidelines to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) is caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. The disease started in late 2019 and has been causing mild-to-deadly illnesses since. The first U.S. death attributed to this virus was on February 2020 in the Seattle area. The USA now has over three million confirmed cases with over 130,000 deaths…

