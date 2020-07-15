Lincoln County Community COVID-19 testing today in Tyler



The City of Tyler and Avera Tyler will hold a COVID-19 event today.

A community COVID-19 testing event will be held at Avera Tyler in Tyler on Wednesday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln County and connected to the area have increased over the last week or so. Beyond the cases reported by the Minnesota Department of Health for Lincoln County, there are additional cases tied to the county. Also, a significant number of individuals could have been exposed at recent large gatherings. Holding a community testing event will help to identify people who have the virus. Asking them to isolate will help slow the spread,” said Mary Maertens, Regional President and CEO, Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center.

