Maynard’s and employees named Business of the Year



Pictured from left to right are Desiree Breems, Taylor Phinney, Katline Dahl, Brandi McDowell, Joyce Friedrichs, Eduardo Delgado, Manager Lori Hart, Conner Lingen, Andrew Lichtsinn, TACC President Hilary Thooft, Shawn Hofmeister and TACC Awards Chair Amy Determan. Not pictured are David Barnett, Gary Breems and Arthur Finzen.

By Mark Wilmes

The Tyler Area Commu­nity Club has named May­nard’s Food Center and its employees as the 2020 Tyler Business of the Year. The grocery store and its employees have been one of many businesses on the front lines during the coronavirus. TACC Presi­dent Hilary Thooft offered congratulations on behalf of the service group.

“Thank you to all the em­ployees for helping to keep your doors open and keep­ing the shelves stocked,” Thooft stated. “Your hard work and dedication to the community during this time is greatly appreci­ated.”

