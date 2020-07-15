Maynard’s and employees named Business of the Year
Pictured from left to right are Desiree Breems, Taylor Phinney, Katline Dahl, Brandi McDowell, Joyce Friedrichs, Eduardo Delgado, Manager Lori Hart, Conner Lingen, Andrew Lichtsinn, TACC President Hilary Thooft, Shawn Hofmeister and TACC Awards Chair Amy Determan. Not pictured are David Barnett, Gary Breems and Arthur Finzen.
By Mark Wilmes
tributeeditor@gmail.com
The Tyler Area Community Club has named Maynard’s Food Center and its employees as the 2020 Tyler Business of the Year. The grocery store and its employees have been one of many businesses on the front lines during the coronavirus. TACC President Hilary Thooft offered congratulations on behalf of the service group.
“Thank you to all the employees for helping to keep your doors open and keeping the shelves stocked,” Thooft stated. “Your hard work and dedication to the community during this time is greatly appreciated.”
For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.Filed under Community |
admin login