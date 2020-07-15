Sealcoating and pavement marking bid approved by commissioners
Vince Robinson of DSI, Inc. was involved with the board’s discussion concerning COVID Relief Fund dollars and how they can be spent.
By Shelly Finzen
The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, July 7 in the courthouse meeting room. Commissioner Jack Vizecky attended via teleconference.
Following approval of the minutes of the June 16 meeting, the board began discussing the CARES Act. According to discussion, Lincoln County is eligible to receive $740,212 in COVID Relief Fund (CRF) dollars. Vince Robinson of DSI and the board members discussed ways the money can potentially be spent. Robinson commented that staff time for staff that have shifted duties to COVID-19 support can be counted…
