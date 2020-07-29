Æbleskiver Days celebrated with smaller events in 2020



Svea Drake and Quinn Roggenbuck helped Cade and Amanda Drake pick up an honorable mention in this weekend’s Night of Lights competition.

By Mark Wilmes

tributeeditor@gmail.com



It wasn’t the same event by any stretch of the imagination, but the 2020 version of Tyler’s Æbleskiver Days still had a few highlights. There was no public serving of the Danish delicacy for which the event was named, but organizers were happy with the participation in the events that were held.

The wooden æbleskiver hunt concluded on Friday when the same young group of ‘skiver hunters as last year found the spherical icon in a shelter house at the Lions Club Park by the swimming pool to collect $50 in Tyler Bucks…

