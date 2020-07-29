Community COVID-19 testing results
July 29, 2020
A community COVID- 19 testing event was conducted in Tyler, Minn. July 15 in response to a rise in cases in Lincoln County. The one-day event brought 409 people to the test site. An additional 640 people were tested at Avera Marshall from July 8 to July 17. Collectively, there were 93 positive cases identified at the two sites over the 10-day period with an 8.8% positive rate. Of the individuals who participated in the Tyler event, 16 tested positive. The remaining 77 positive cases came through the Avera Marshall collection site.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
