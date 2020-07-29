Community COVID-19 testing results

A community COVID- 19 testing event was con­ducted in Tyler, Minn. July 15 in response to a rise in cases in Lincoln Coun­ty. The one-day event brought 409 people to the test site. An additional 640 people were tested at Avera Marshall from July 8 to July 17. Collectively, there were 93 positive cases identified at the two sites over the 10-day period with an 8.8% posi­tive rate. Of the individu­als who participated in the Tyler event, 16 tested positive. The remaining 77 positive cases came through the Avera Mar­shall collection site.

