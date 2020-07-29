Face coverings are now required inside public locations
July 29, 2020
By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com
According to an executive order issued by Governor Walz, beginning July 25, 2020, people in Minnesota are required to wear a face covering in all indoor businesses and public indoor spaces, unless they are alone. Workers outdoors are also required to wear a facemask when social distancing cannot be maintained.
For the full story, read this week's Tyler Tribute.
