Face coverings are now required inside public locations

July 29, 2020

By Shelly Finzen
lbvjeditor@gmail.com

 
According to an executive order issued by Governor Walz, beginning July 25, 2020, people in Minnesota are required to wear a face covering in all indoor businesses and public indoor spaces, unless they are alone. Workers outdoors are also required to wear a facemask when social distancing cannot be maintained.

For the full story, read this week’s Tyler Tribute.

Filed under Community |