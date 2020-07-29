Legion donates
July 29, 2020
Filed under Community, School
On July 27 Tyler Legion Post 185 Financial Officer Larry Wyttenback (right) presented RTR District Office Manager Robin Knudsen with four Non-Contact Forehead Infrared Thermometers. Each RTR school site will receive one thermometer and the other will be kept in the District office. Legion member Dave Guida worked with Avera Tyler to purchase the thermometers.
