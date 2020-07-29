Progress being made on Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park upgrade
Lisa Graphenteen of DSI spoke to the county board about the Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park Legacy Grant.
By Shelly Finzen
Lincoln County Commissioners met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 21 at the Lincoln County Courthouse meeting room. Commissioner Jack Vizecky attended via conference call.
Lisa Graphenteen of DSI Services spoke to the board concerning plans for the Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park upgrades. Graphenteen proposed that the board approve an agreement with WSB & Associates Inc. for Architectural Engineering Design Services and Operational Costs. According to Graphenteen, 20 firms showed interest in the project, with 10 of those firms applying…
Filed under Community, Government
