Progress being made on Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park upgrade



Lisa Graphenteen of DSI spoke to the county board about the Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park Legacy Grant.

By Shelly Finzen

Lincoln County Com­missioners met for their regular meeting on Tues­day, July 21 at the Lincoln County Courthouse meet­ing room. Commissioner Jack Vizecky attended via conference call.

Lisa Graphenteen of DSI Services spoke to the board concerning plans for the Hole-in-the-Mountain County Park upgrades. Graphenteen proposed that the board approve an agreement with WSB & Associates Inc. for Ar­chitectural Engineering Design Services and Op­erational Costs. According to Graphenteen, 20 firms showed interest in the project, with 10 of those firms applying…

